Days after Paul Finebaum's Arch Manning-Tim Tebow comparisons, Cam Newton weighs in with bold take: "Always felt like I was more talented" 

Arch Manning has a lot of hype surrounding his debut as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. After spending two years as the backup to Quinn Ewers, the spotlight is now on him to lead the team to glory in the SEC.

Recently, Paul Finebaum heaped praise on the quarterback, even calling him the best CFB signal-caller since Tim Tebow's era with the Florida Gators.

On Wednesday, former NFL star Cam Newton shared his own bold take on Arch Manning. On the "4th&1" podcast, he compared the Longhorns quarterback to himself when he was the backup to Tim Tebow for the Florida Gators.

"I've always felt like I was more talented than Tim Tebow, but I needed Tim Tebow to show me what I lacked," Newton said. "Tim Tebow is an unbelievable leader, verbally and by action.

"Arch Manning would be a fool if he has not learned anything from Quinn Ewers, how he prepared, how he led his team and just how he handled and managed the expectations for being a quarterback at a university like Texas," he added.

Newton also clarified how he believes not being the primary starter during the first two years has not affected Manning's growth and development. Last season, he showcased glimpses of his dual-threat ability while also starting in two games during Ewers' injury.

Manning recorded 939 yards and nine passing TDs while rushing for four more. The Longhorns finished with a 13-3 record during their SEC debut and made it to the semifinals of the 12-team playoffs.

CFB analyst counters Paul Finebaum's comparison of Arch Manning with Tim Tebow

Despite the hype, not everyone is sold on Arch Manning emerging as a star this season. ESPN analyst Heather Dinich is one of those who has concerns about the Texas quarterback.

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up", Dinich countered Paul Finebaum's take by expressing her doubts about Manning proving himself worthy as a Heisman contender in 2025.

"Arch Manning needs time to grow, and learn and make mistakes, Dinich said. "He's got four new starters on the offensive line. He lost his top three pass catchers from a year ago. This is going to be a different look in terms of new faces for that Texas offense.

"The other thing is he's not even the best quarterback on the board right now going into this season... So in spite of his last name, he's got a lot to prove," she added.

His first test as QB1 for the Longhorns will be their season opener against the 2024 natty champs, Ohio State.

Will Arch Manning be the one to lead Steve Sarkisian to his first national championship with the program? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

