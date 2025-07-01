With 8 weeks to kickoff, Paul Finebaum raises eyebrows with massive Arch Manning - Tim Tebow prediction as Heisman rumors loom

With eight weeks until kickoff, Paul Finebaum stirred debate this week by predicting Arch Manning could join Tim Tebow in college football’s Heisman legacy.

Ad

Manning, the former No. 1 recruit and nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, steps in as Texas’ starting quarterback after two seasons behind Quinn Ewers. Last year, he posted a 68% completion rate with 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two picks, plus 108 rushing yards and four scores.

Speaking Monday on ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum said he expects Manning to contend for the Heisman Trophy if Texas lives up to its championship hopes under coach Steve Sarkisian. Finebaum also argued Sarkisian stuck too long with an injured Ewers last season, suggesting that playing Manning sooner might have turned the tide.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think there’s a reasonably good chance that Arch Manning will be sitting on the front row in New York for the Heisman ceremony,” Finebaum said.

If Texas plays to its potential and makes a national title run, ESPN’s analysts believe Manning will be there:

“I believe also that Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006,” he added.

Ad

Get Up @GetUpESPN LINK "Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006." — @finebaum on Arch Manning 👀

Ad

Finebaum says Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, known as one of the game’s best play-callers, made a costly mistake late last season by sticking with an injured Quinn Ewers instead of turning to Arch Manning. Finebaum compared it to Nick Saban’s move to bench his starter for Tua Tagovailoa years ago, a switch he thinks could have helped Texas beat Ohio State and win the national title.

Looking ahead, Finebaum says the Longhorns are capable of another run and believes Manning is the best college quarterback prospect since Tim Tebow’s debut in 2006.

Ad

Arch Manning shaping his game after NFL stars Josh Allen and Joe Burrow

QB Manning and Trey Owens - Source: Imagn

Speaking at the Manning Passing Academy, Arch Manning said he studies NFL stars Josh Allen and Joe Burrow’s college tape because of their toughness and competitive edge, traits he calls “dogs.”

Ad

"I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now,” he said, according to Irish Star. “Those are my guys... they’re dogs. I’ve watched some of their college film. They’re just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch."

After a strong spring, Manning is set to lead a Texas team with playoff hopes but big roster holes. The Longhorns will lean on newcomers as they open Aug. 30 against defending champions Ohio State.

Also Read: "It ended up being like a thirty-minute voicemail": Arch Manning reveals cheerful interaction with uncle Peyton over his two-minute drill blunder

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.