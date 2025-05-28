“Definitely wasn’t interested”: DeSean Jackson reveals Deion Sanders and Andy Reid’s push to take up Delaware HC role

DeSean Jackson has revealed how Deion Sanders and Andy Reid convinced him to accept the offer to be the Delaware State Hornets coach. On Dec. 27, the former wide receiver joined the team after serving as an offensive coordinator for the Woodrow Wilson High School Bruins for one season.

He appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" to discuss the factors that led to his decision. Jackson noted that he was initially hesitant to accept the job and was comfortable staying with the Bruins.

"I know how much times my coaches spent in the facility, and you know, I just know how much goes in and out of you know, being a head coach," Jackson said (Timestamp: 15:16). "So, for me, when it first came up, I definitely wasn't interested in it. I was actually coaching high school football, and I was having a good time doing it."

The retired wide receiver shared that he was approached with the opportunity to coach Delaware State after the Bruins' season ended.

"The first few conversations I talked about, I was like 'Nah, it's too much time. I don't want to do it. I'm enjoying high school,'" Jackson added (Timestamp: 15:34). "And then I think after third conversation, I was like 'All right, I'll start to kind of like let an acceptance of it,' and I'm like, 'Man, let me consider this.'"

The WR said he eventually talked to a few people, including Sanders and Reid, who persuaded him to accept the position.

"Obviously, talking to a few people," Jackson said (Timestamp: 15:48). "Deion was one of them, you know? Coach Reid, a few of my old coaches, and it kind of started sinking in. I'm like, 'Yeah, you know? I might not want to pass this opportunity up.'"

How did Delaware State perform last season?

DeSean Jackson is hoping to revitalize Delaware State after a disastrous season. Last year, the team ended with a 1-11 record and was the worst team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. They also finished their schedule on a 10-game losing streak.

On Nov. 23, the Hornets concluded the year with a blowout 52-10 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles. The former NFL star will try to snap the team's two-year streak of losing 10 or more games. He will make his coaching debut against the Delaware Blue Hens on Aug. 28.

