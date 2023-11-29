Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. In the release of this news came some of the best moments of his NFL career. One of the career highlights was even a favorite of NBA champion Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, who was raised in Philadelphia, was a big fan of the Eagles and he once talked about watching Jackson's punt return for a touchdown against the New York Giants.

Kobe Bryant said that he was on the team bus and most of his teammates were Dallas Cowboys fans. He said the Eagles were down 31-10 and then Philadelphia staged a comeback.

"It was like the best ride ever."

With 14 seconds to go, DeSean Jackson first bobbled the catch and then returned it all the way down the field for the touchdown and the win. Kobe Bryant said he couldn't believe what he was seeing while watching the game on the bus and that it was the best ride he ever had.

How long did DeSean Jackson play in the NFL?

On Wednesday morning, longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson announced that he will officially retire from football on Friday. Jackson, who will turn 37 on the same day, will do so as a member of the Eagles, a team he spent eight seasons playing for.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jackson in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of California.

He played six seasons with the Eagles in his first stint with the team and then signed with the Washington Commanders. He then played three seasons in the nation's capital before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. In 2019, he returned to Philadelphia to play two more seasons.

He spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens in 2021. In 2022, he signed with the Ravens but spent most of his time on the practice squad. The WR was released in January 2023 and hasn't played since.

In 15 NFL seasons, he had 641 receptions for 11,263 receiving yards and 58 touchdowns. He also had 140 punt returns for 1,315 yards and four touchdowns. He has one Super Bowl win with the Rams in 2021 and was named to the Pro Bowl three times.