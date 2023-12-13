Deion Burks Transfer Portal: Former Purdue WR commits to Oklahoma

Former Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks has decided to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners as they start their future as a newly minted SEC side in 2024. Burks spent the last three years with the Big Ten side, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors this year. He made his announcement with a simple statement:

"Took me a SEC but it was gone happen SOONER or later #BOOMER"

Burks was a redshirt sophomore in 2023 and recorded 629 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 47 catches. This is a good catch by the Sooners, as Burks was ranked No. 19 in the 247 Sports portal rankings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

After a 2022 season that saw them go top of the Big Ten West with a record 8-6 and qualify for the Big Ten championship, the Boilermakers took a definitive step backward in 2023 with a 4-8 record. It is understandable why Burks decided to look for a new home.

Deion Burks on his transfer to the Oklahoma Sooners

After announcing to the world that he was going to join the Oklahoma Sooners, Deion Burks gave the following statement to ESPN regarding what he expects to achieve at Norman.

"I'm going to bet on myself, put myself in position to get developed mentally where I can be good at the next level, get another year of production. Being around greats and people who have a history of winning will help me take my talents to the next level... They have a lot of resources and things that checked the box," he said.

"They were transparent, and I'm coming in with a plan, how to use me. Nothing is given. I have to come in and earn it, competitive-wise," he added.

With Dillon Gabriel going to Oregon, Deion Burks will be expected to connect with Jackson Arnold, who's going to be given the reins over the Oklahoma offense. Arnold played six games this season, throwing for 202 yards with two touchdown passes.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season