“Deion clones are getting out of hand”: CFB fans react as USC legend Reggie Bush expresses interest in coaching the Trojans

USC legend Reggie Bush appears to have an interest in coaching after an illustrious playing career as a running back at the collegiate level and the NFL. Earlier this week, Bush, who retired in 2017, hinted at taking up the coaching job with the Trojans.

When Bush expressed his desire to coach USC, fans on social media had hilarious reactions. Some even likened Bush's style and attire to Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

"All these Deion clones are getting out of hand," one tweeted.

"The Deion effect. Better start coaching at some lower level programs first to build up your resume," another wrote.

"Deion has led to a bunch of former players getting into the coaching scene," a third commented.

Some also had mixed opinions about Bush's choice to venture into coaching to help USC win the national title.

"I would love to be the first man on Mars. Doesn't mean it's likely," one wrote.

"Bro they’re making any player a coach or announcer… what about the people that have worked their whole life for that job?" a user asked.

"That would be a step up from Lincoln Riley," another commented.

Bush was an integral part of the Trojans team that won two AP national championships in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2005.

Bush played for several NFL teams, including the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. He also won the Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.

Reggie Bush interviewed for the HC job at Sacramento State

Former USC Trojans RB Reggie Bush - Source: Getty

While Reggie Bush made it clear that he wanted to venture into coaching, he also took it upon himself to interview for the Sacramento State head coaching job.

“I actually spoke to some people over at Sacramento State for the head coaching job when that came up,” Bush said, per Arash Markazi of the Sporting Tribune. “I spoke to some people over there about coaching and it’s definitely something that I want to do."

The Hornets eventually hired Brennan Marion last month. However, Bush will likely explore his options since he has indicated he is serious about coaching.

Ever since retirement, Bush has worked as an analyst at Fox Sports.

