Deion Sanders blesses Aflac employees with surprise visit to office

Deion Sanders has built a successful empire for himself. As a professional athlete in the NFL, he won two Super Bowls. Now, Coach Prime is making waves as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Apart from his coaching duties, Sanders also has deals with several brands, including the American insurance company called AFLAC. He has appeared in several commercials for them, promoting the brand. With the onset of the offseason, Coach Prime decided to surprise the employees at the company.

On Friday, 'We Coming' on X shared a video of the Colorado coach making a surprise visit to the AFLAC office. He can be seen greeting the employees as they all are left awe-struck by Deion Sanders' appearance. Sanders was dressed in a brown suit as he met and greeted every person in the office.

Last year, Coach Prime appeared in a new AFLAC commercial alongside retired 7x national championship-winning head coach Nick Saban. The college football personalities returned for their fourth season of AFLAC commercials, educating people about how the company helps Americans close the gap between health insurance and medical bills.

The first commercial was called "Name, Injury and Likeness." The second commercial saw Coach Prime and Nick Saban go on a fishing trip while educating people about the benefits of signing up with AFLAC and also talking about the impact of medical debt.

Saban retired as the Alabama head coach following the 2023 season, which led to the program bringing in Kalen DeBoer as his replacement.

Deion Sanders flexes his branding power after successful relaunch of his signature shoes with Nike

Apart from AFLAC, Coach Prime also had a successful business partnership with Nike. When he re-released his signature series, the Diamond Air Turfs in January, the shoes sold out within minutes of its launch.

During the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar was also seen wearing Coach Prime's shoes in the 'Colorado-away' colorway.

The Colorado coach then took to Instagram to talk about the success of the relaunch and also flex the power of his branding. The post included snippets of him singing pairs of Diamond Air Turf sneakers.

"I told you We Were Coming!" Sanders wrote in the caption

In January 2024, Deion Sanders' son Shedeur also signed a lucrative deal with Nike. As he prepares to make his professional debut in the NFL, the quarterback will be looking to achieve the same kind of success as his father on and off the field.

