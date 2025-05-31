Deion Sanders has blunt response to Asante Samuel's "overrated" comments for new generation cornerbacks

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has made headlines in recent weeks after the controversy surrounding his son, Shedeur Sanders, whose slide to the fifth round in the draft has been attributed to his interference. On social media, Coach Prime has also been locked in a war of words with former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel.

The beef between the pair began in 2011 when the then-NFL Network analyst Sanders dismissed Samuel's chances of ever wearing the gold jacket. The conflict resumed in the past few weeks.

During a Friday episode of the "Say What Needs to be Said" podcast, Samuel and Sanders had a sit-down and hashed out their differences, although there was a point of contention when the former talked about modern cornerbacks (3:45).

"You basically pioneered the term lockdown corner right? But you also intercepted a lot of passes," Samuels said. "In my opinion I think, corners shutting down receivers is a little overrated since you did it. Now, it's about hype and publicity, not production, what are your thoughts on that?"

The charismatic Deion Sanders refuted the claim made by Samuels and pointed out that there were still a few good cornerbacks today.

"There are still some dogs out there to travel, ultimate respect," Sanders said. "You got to travel when you rub. I like when you interrupt. You know, I like that. Both of us are from Florida. We got that it was no if and buts about it. When we were playing San Francisco, I know I had Jerry, right?

"We planned that. I know it was like a matchup. You can't sell me no match-up and don't give me the matchup. It's like basketball when you tell me, okay, we got Jordan versus Gary Payton or whatever. I want to see Gary Payton and Jordan go ahead. Don't give me that now. Right? I wanted to steal you against the dog."

Why did the Beef between Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel reignite?

The beef between Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel reignited on social media after the Colorado coach jokingly mocked the 'T-Step' footwork technique for cornerbacks during a Big 12 Pro Day interview, to which the former New England Patriots cornerback took exception.

"If one of my players do that (T-Step technique), I'm ripping his facemask off," Deion Sanders said.

In a now-deleted quote-tweet of Coach Prime's NFL stats in a side-by-side graphic of their NFL careers, Samuels called out the Colorado Buffs coach, igniting a debate among fans and analysts regarding their careers.

The recent interview on the "Say What Needs to be Said" podcast, hosted by Asante Samuel, seems to have finally extinguished the beef that he had with Deion Sanders.

