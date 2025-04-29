"It's a cute backpedal": Former Jets scout trashes pro-Shedeur Sanders supporters for going wild over NFL draft slide

The Shedeur Sanders arc resolved itself on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft when the Cleveland Browns selected the quarterback with pick No. 144. He was the sixth quarterback off the board, but only after three days of being the story of the draft as he slid way below his first-round projection.

Ad

On Tuesday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly, one of the more prominent critics of Sanders and his draft stock, called out fans who criticized the quarterback's slide, attributing it to non-footballing reasons.

"Take it from a former NFL Scout; whoever says Shedeur Sanders slid in the draft 'for reasons other than football' obviously didn’t study the film," Kelly tweeted. "It’s a cute backpedal, but based on the 26 games I studied of him dating back to Jackson State, he hit his ceiling at Colorado," .

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

NFL insiders explain Shedeur Sanders' slide

Several theories have been put forth by fans about why Shedeur Sanders slid to the fifth round during the 2025 NFL Draft. During Monday's segment of "Boomer & Gio," former NFL star Boomer Esiason revealed why NFL owners removed Sanders from their boards.

“When you listen to this kid talk, right prior or at the Combine, about how, 'If you want a new culture in your locker room, I’m the guy to do that, I can turn it around,' he’s very high on himself, and I think he’s very off-putting to many, many coaches and general managers in the league,” Esiason said.

Ad

“I’m telling you right now, and I know this after talking to three different personnel people in the NFL this weekend, they didn’t even have him on their board. They took him off, and they took him off because the owner said, ‘Take him off, I don't want that guy. I don’t want this entitled person on our team,’ and I don’t blame them.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur saw quarterbacks like former Louisville Cardinals QB Tyler Shough selected No. 40 overall by the New Orleans Saints and ex-Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel picked way before him.

During Monday's segment of NBC Sports, analyst Chris Simms also chimed in on why NFL teams passed on Shedeur Sanders, picking quarterbacks who were projected to be selected later than him, instead reiterating Esiason's point.

“There’s the human aspect of, he’s going to come in here and everybody on our team, all they’re going to be asked about is Shedeur,” Simms said. “Nobody wants that type of distraction for a guy you know is not going to be playing for you right away. Most teams don’t want to deal with that.”

Despite several notable players being picked in the three-day Draft, Shedeur Sanders has managed to steal the headlines from the showcase event despite being picked in the fifth round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.