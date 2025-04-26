"Shilo getting picked before Shedeur Sanders": Fans in splits after Dillon Gabriel gets picked above Coach Prime's son in 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the story of the NFL draft so far despite not getting picked yet. After getting top-three hype for months, Sanders was not picked in the first round of the draft, causing waves as former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart was picked before him.

Ad

Sander's slide continued into day two as he was left on the board while three more quarterbacks, including former Louisville star Tyler Shough, former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, and former Oregon standout Dillon Gabriel, were picked instead.

The Cleveland Browns entered the draft with an urgent quarterback itch and Shedeur Sanders was expected to be an option for the franchise but they pivoted and picked Gabriel with the No. 94 pick cementing his unprecedented slide.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Football fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Sander's slide.

"Shiloh getting drafted before him," one fan wrote.

"Lmfao cut the cameras at the Sanders household nowwww. Dillon Gabriel was supposed to go 5th or 6th round!!!" Another fan wrote.

"Sanders getting drafted by Twitch," one fan wrote.

"This is literally just to not draft Sanders," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Sanders going undrafted atp," one fan wrote.

"This is getting too personal, shady shady," another fan wrote.

Fan's comments on IG

Fan's comments on IG

Shedeur Sanders gets support from Dak Prescott

The Shedeur Sanders slide has seen mixed reactions from all corners, with some fans happy that the polarizing quarterback has fallen so far, while others have supported him. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stated his support for Sanders in a clip posted on X while backing the former Buffs QB to thrive due to the snub from NFL teams.

Ad

"I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's fair in the sense of, how much people are looking for and towards him being drafted," Prescott said. "Because as I stated, it doesn't matter when you get in. I know he (Sanders) expected himself to go No. 1 overall and he would be wrong if he didn't expect himself to be there. So every pick after that has hurt, but every pick after that I know is fuel to the fire.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"(I heard a) little bit of that note from Shedeur, (after) talking to him. This is only gonna make him better, this is only gonna push him. It's all about when you get into this business and when you get in, if you can handle it. I know Shedeur can handle it. He's been through a lot. He's had pressure his whole life, so this will be no different."

Shedeur Sanders' slide has kept the interest in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL draft alive as fans watch the wheels of the NFL juggernaut turning even forcing President Trump to wade into the matter asking teams to draft Coach Prime's son on his Truth Social account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.