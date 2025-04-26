"Shedeur Sanders didn’t need to be humbled": NFL veteran calls out Colorado QB's unfortunate draft slide after day 

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a custom-made draft room in readiness for draft night with the expectation that he would be a first-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pictures of the room have continued to be used on social media by fans as an altar to his shocking slide, which has seen him tumble out of the first three rounds.
Three quarterbacks were picked on day two including Tyler Shlough by the New Orleans Saints (No. 40), Jalen Milroe by the Seattle Seahawks (No. 91) and Dillon Gabriel by the Cleveland Browns (No. 94), relegating Sanders to another day of waiting.
In a clip posted on X on Friday, former Heisman winner and NFL veteran Robert Griffin III called out fans and analysts who were celebrating Sanders' dramatic slide.
"There are a lot of people out there who are saying, 'He needed to be humbled.' Shedeur Sanders did not need to be humbled," Griffin said. "He's already humble. His confidence should not shake you or make you uncomfortable.
"It didn't make you uncomfortable when Joe Burrow was confident. He's earned this opportunity and it's absolutely ridiculous that he's fallen out of the first three rounds of the draft."
Shedeur Sanders gets support from NFL insiders
Alongside the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns were one of the teams highlighted as a potential landing spot for Shedeur Sanders due to their need for a quarterback and the positive message by coach Andrew Berry after meeting the polarizing QB at the Shrine Bowl in February.
After Sanders slid out of the third round, while speaking to the media, Berry refuted speculation about Shedeur's supposed "arrogance" that became a major talking point before draft night and instead backed him to succeed in the NFL.
"The time that we spent with Shedeur and what he's done throughout his college career is impressive," Berry said. "He's an impressive young man. He's a really good quarterback. ... I would also say this: There are four more rounds in the draft. And then maybe lastly is: It's less about where you get picked than what you do after you get picked. That's the most important thing."
Even Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waded into the sensational Shedeur slide despite his team also opting against picking him.
"I watched two or three ballgames with [Shedeur]," Jones said. "So, with my knowledge, I know where the character is there and, boy, it is great character. It is an unbelievable competitive winning character for sports. OK? And so I can tell you that."
Going into day three of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders continues to elicit mixed reactions from both within the league and from football fans who wait with bated breath to see how the quarterback's future will be resolved.
