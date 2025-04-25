Top 10 Shedeur Sanders memes cracking up the internet after Colorado QB slides in 2025 NFL draft 

The status of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL draft has been one of the most hotly debated ones in recent memory. His stock has taken a hit as the weeks have gone by since his Buffaloes Pro Day, after initially being projected as a top-three pick.

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was the first QB off the board and was picked No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, and true to the latest mock drafts, Sanders continued to slide on draft night, falling out of the top 20.

As his slide on draft night continued, football fans on X/Twitter shared their thoughts and reactions about Shedeur Sanders' situation through memes:

The Shedeur Sanders slide speculation picked up before draft night

The speculation about whether Shedeur Sanders would slide on draft night picked up in earnest 48 hours before the event. During an "NFL Live" interview before the draft, ESPN draft expert Adam Schefter revealed why he did not expect the polarizing Sanders to be picked early.

"Then the question becomes is there a team that is going to trade up into the teens, which it's hard to see that right now," Schefter said. "And so, we are on a collision course to where he could go down to No. 21 and the Pittsburgh Steelers...If no Shedeur at 21, we might get one quarterback tonight."

On Tuesday, NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero reported that an NFL assistant coach was not impressed with Shedeur Sanders during his meeting with the team.

"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life and he's so entitled," the coach said via NFL.com. "He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates...but the biggest thing is, he is not that good. It didn't go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he's going to do and what's best for him. He makes you feel small."

Despite tallying 14,347 yards on 70.1% completion resulting in 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions during his college football career as a starter throughout, Sander's draft future has been the matter of intense speculation due to his outspoken nature and the fact that he's Coach Prime's son courting massive media attention.

Where do you think Shedeur Sanders will end up getting drafted? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

