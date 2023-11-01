Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his players returned to the away dressing room to a rude shock after Saturday's humbling 28-16 loss to the UCLA Bruins. Several members of the Buffaloes' roster had their jewelry stolen during the game in Pasadena.

A video posted on Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media YouTube channel showed the befuddled Colorado players discussing the theft after the Bruins matchup.

According to The Athletic, Deion Sanders finally responded to the theft after UCLA coach Chip Kelly also addressed the issue, and in typical Coach Prime fashion, his response can be deemed controversial.

“This is the Rose Bowl,” Sanders said. “They say the Granddaddy of them all, right? I’m sure Granddaddy has some money.”

Deion Sanders gets ruthless again

Deion Sanders arrived in Colorado to much fanfare and ruthlessness, flipping the existing roster and getting in his own players, which led to the early season success.

The Colorado Buffaloes have won four times more than they did the whole of last season with four more games still to play, but their offense has faltered in the high-profile matchups.

After his team's fourth loss in the last five games at the Rose Bowl alongside an impotent offensive line, Deion Sanders finally showed the ruthless streak he showed early in his Buffs tenure in his postgame news conference.

"The hardest thing to acquire is linemen," Sanders said. "When people have a good one, you rarely see linemen jump and go to different schools. I think we have some guys that… it’s going to be good with a little seasoning. But overall, we just don’t have the fight of the passion to do what we want to do.

"The big picture, you get new lineman. The big picture, you go get new linemen, that's the picture, and I’m gonna paint it perfectly."

Sanders did finish his postgame tirade with a positive outlook that will hearten the Buffs fans.

"I would love to win, I’m accustomed to winning," Sanders said. "And we will win. … Just put your seatbelt on and hold on, we will win. You got to see what could possibly happen with the team that we have. ... We only got our butts kicked once. That was in Oregon. ... There wasn’t no winning that.

"All the other games, you could see how we could’ve won those games. We could’ve done that, so that’s called hope in our book, and I’m thankful and happy for that."

The Colorado Buffaloes are two wins away from an appearance in a bowl game for the first time in three years, although their end-of-season schedule is packed with tough fixtures.