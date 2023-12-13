Deion Sanders is not happy with former Jackson State offensive lineman Amari Ward. Ward had committed to Colorado on Dec. 4, but now his future has come under scrutiny. Ward, who signed with Jackson State in the class of 2022, did not see any game time during the 2022 season with the Tigers.

His decision to transfer to Colorado followed head coach Deion Sanders' move to take charge of the Buffaloes. The Buffaloes, who struggled with their offensive line in the 2023 college football season, celebrated Ward's addition to the Buffaloes. However, it appears that the story has taken a different direction.

Colorado assistant coach Andrew Zimmer took to social media to set the record straight. He responded to an On3 graphic that featured Ward alongside other offensive line commits. Zimmer clarified that Ward was never officially offered a scholarship by Colorado.

"Amari Ward is not coming to CU as a recruit. No one on our staff has talked to him. In fact, this is the second year he has posted a fake offer from us," Zimmer said.

Ward's path to Colorado is currently obstructed, with reports stating that he was denied admission owing to low academic performance. Subsequent investigations revealed extraneous causes that contributed to his academic difficulties, causing him to leave Jackson State.

Deion Sanders' offensive overhaul: Matthew Bedford boosts Colorado's lineup

Deion Sanders continues his effort to rejuvenate Colorado's offensive line. In a recent surge of recruitment efforts, the Colorado Buffaloes have successfully secured the services of former Indiana offensive lineman Matthew Bedford who declared his commitment to the Buffaloes.

Bedford, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman from Cordova, Tennessee, is a seasoned player. Over the last five seasons, he has started 38 of 41 games for the Hoosiers. Bedford, a versatile player, has started for the Hoosiers at left guard, right guard, right tackle, and left tackle.

He will team up with recent recruit Kahlil Benson. There were initial doubts from analysts and anonymous coaches about Sanders' ability to revamp the offensive line.

Coach Prime is like a magnet these days; his recruiting prowess and appeal to players are evident. The challenge now lies in translating individual talents into cohesive on-field performances.

The Colorado Buffaloes will be transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 conference next season. There’s added responsibility over Coach Prime to prove his mettle after his team had an abysmal 2023 season. Deion Sanders would like to prove his haters wrong, and improving his offense is certainly a positive step in that direction.

