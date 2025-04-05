Deion Sanders' Colorado players share iconic pictures from pro day photoshoot ft. Travis Hunter

On Friday, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders took part in Colorado’s pro day, drawing major media attention. Sanders didn’t shy away from the spotlight but made the statement that he doesn’t need the glitz of New York or Las Vegas to launch his NFL career. Confident and composed, he declared himself the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.

“It doesn’t matter where I go," Sanders said. "I know ... wherever I go it’s definitely going to be an improvement than what it was before I got there.”

Most mock drafts, however, still project the Titans to select Miami’s Cam Ward at No. 1. That leaves Sanders and Hunter, Colorado’s 21-year-old Heisman-winning two-way star, in the mix for the next two picks.

Hunter skipped official testing but turned heads by running sharp routes and making clean catches—barehanded—from Sanders during the workout.

Meanwhile, Colorado players, including Hunter, dropped striking images from a pro day photoshoot. The team’s Instagram post read:

“All eyes on us.”

One photo shows Hunter gripping a golden football and shouting. In another, he's dressed in all black against a tufted dark backdrop, proudly displaying the "Sko Buffs" hand sign.

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick, followed by the Giants. Both Sanders and Hunter are expected to go in the top three, but the Raiders, currently at No. 6, may try to trade up.

The Giants see Travis Hunter as a defensive cornerstone

All 32 NFL teams showed up for the pro day, but none came more represented than the Giants, who sent a 13-person crew. Coach Brian Daboll joined GM Joe Schoen, a surprise move as they weigh their options with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Travis Hunter, a dynamic two-way player, turned heads in a brief workout. Though not expected to take part, he ran crisp routes and showed off his quick feet on passes from Shedeur Sanders.

The Giants reportedly see him as a defensive cornerstone who can also make plays on offense.

