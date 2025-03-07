Deion Sanders' Colorado undergoes intensive SEAL training from top instructors at Buffs facility

Deion Sanders does not waste any opportunity when it comes to preparing his players. Last season, he helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign. Several key players have departed the program and declared for this year's NFL draft, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo and reigning Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

With the addition of new players to the roster, Sanders will begin a new chapter this upcoming season in Boulder. And once again, he is ensuring that these players go through the most rigorous of training to develop their skills, discipline and dedication.

Sanders decided to put the Buffs through an intensive training session with the Navy SEALS. In a video by the team's IG, the Chief special warfare officer of the SEAL, Francisco 'Danny' Felix, addresses the players at the Colorado facility.

The video then cuts to the players sweating it out while undergoing various intensive workouts. Officer Felix wanted to instill a sense of teamwork and chemistry.

Check out the Buffs' SEAL training below:

This is not the first time Deion Sanders introduced an unconventional training regiment. He did the same thing last year before the start of the 2024 season. Travis Hunter and the rest of the star players underwent intensive SEAL training, which included a lot of water workouts like breath holding, swimming with weights on, and others.

These demanding sessions did help Coach Prime's team improve from a 4-8 campaign to a 9-4 record last season. They were also in contention for the Big 12 title and a spot in the playoffs. However, an upsetting loss to the Kansas Jayhawks took their journey in a different direction. Now, Coach Prime wants to aim for the same goal this year with new faces on the team.

Shedeur Sanders brags about his dad Deion Sanders' role in his life

Shedeur Sanders spent his entire collegiate career under the guidance of his two-time Super Bowl champion father. He began his journey in Jackson State and spent the last two seasons as the quarterback of the Buffs.

Now, Shedeur is projected as a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft. During the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he spoke about Coach Prime's role in his development and life.

"At first, I'll say it was hard. Because you know, he's getting onto you all the time," Shedeur said. "And you don't understand the expectations that he has for you.

"So, growing up, I'm just thankful for it. The opportunity to have him as, being my dad. Because I know his standards exceeds everybody else's standards for me."

Deion Sanders has already made a few changes to tackle the void left by his son's departure from the team. He flipped the commitment of five-star QB Julian Lewis from USC. Apart from this, Coach Prime also brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty for the upcoming season.

The Colorado Buffaloes showed promising results on the field in 2024. It will be interesting to see if Sanders can build on this performance to make the team a potential strong contender for the playoffs and a chance at national championship glory.

