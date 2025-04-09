Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, sent a message to her extended family on Tuesday on X. She's disappointed with them. According to her, the family of her fiancé, Jacquees, refuses to see their baby, Snow.
"It’s really sad to see family choose to NOT spend time with their grandson or nephew based off the hate for their mother. I’m so thankful for the family I have. I love Snow so much and will always protect him. ❤️," Sanders tweeted.
The couple welcomed the child into the world on Aug. 9. In a happy coincidence, the child shares his birthday with his famous grandfather, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who was also born on Aug. 9, in 1967.
Who's Jacquees? What did he say about Deiondra Sanders' comments?
Deiondra Sanders' fiancé, Jacquees, is an R&B singer. The couple has had a rocky relationship since the birth of their son, with this being the latest incident.
The singer replied to Sanders' claims through a comment made on a post of an Instagram account reporting her comments:
"Dawg let's stop playing with me everybody on here like I ain't self made lets start there, second I provide everything for my son, and lastly she won't let me take my son anywhere without her. Stop playing me, I'm sick of it."
He then replied to his own comment:
"and HER," making a reference to being tired of her.
Deiondra Sanders replied with a dire accusation:
"Why would I want my son to go anywhere where they have threatened CPS and still cool with someone who has threatened to harm Snow before.
"I have offered them to come to the house saying I would go outside and chill or we can go out to eat or they can see him when we in Atlanta. But No that’s not good enough. They only want him overnight without me there. Snow won’t be going anywhere I don’t trust until HE CAN TALK!!"
While there's been no official breakup, things between the couple have been icy since Jacquees started collaborating with his ex, rapper Dej Loaf, on a new album. Since then, they have unfollowed each other on social media.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change