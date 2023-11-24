Deion Sanders is preparing for Colorado's final game of the regular season against Utah.

Meanwhile, his daughter Deiondra Sanders attended the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Thursday. Coach Prime played in the NFL for both teams in the league. Deiondra witnessed the 45-10 win of the Cowboys.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Sanders' daughter, she shared a series of photos from the game where she posed with her friends. One of the photos in the series is a short clip of her and her friends dancing while being surrounded by a template of Cowboys players. She accompanied the post with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Had so much fun today at the Cowboys game! Thanks to my girl @emilyhusk for the tickets"

It looks like Deiondra had fun spending Thanksgiving at the Cowboys vs Commanders game, and why wouldn't it be? Apart from the Cowboys completely dominating the game, she got the opportunity to witness singer Dolly Parton crank up her classics at the halftime show.

While she may be living her own life, Deiondra Sanders is her family's number one supporter. She has been to every Colorado game to showcase her support for Deion Sanders, even if they've been on a five-game losing streak.

She recently also shared a story where she was impressed by her brother Shedeur Sanders' latest NIL evaluation.

Deion Sanders shares wholesome moment with youngest daughter Shelomi on social media

Apart from his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, playing on the Colorado football team, Deion Sanders' youngest daughter Shelomi is a redshirt freshman guard for the Buffaloes' women's basketball team.

She transferred mid-season after Coach Prime took up the job in Boulder and missed playing her first year at Colorado.

Expand Tweet

Coach Prime recently shared stories of his youngest daughter, saying that she enjoyed a retreat organized by the women's basketball team on an island. Even Shelomi shared a few stories showcasing a beach party but did not mention where she was.

Can Coach Prime help break the Buffs' losing streak?

Colorado has a 4-7 overall record and will not be eligible to partake in bowl games this season.

After losing the last five games, it will be interesting to see if Deion Sanders can end his debut season with the Buffs with a win over the highly favored Utah Utes.