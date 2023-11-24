Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra Sanders, witnessed Dolly Parton singing in the Thanksgiving Halftime show during a Dallas Cowboys game. Deiondra was there at the AT&T Stadium to cheer for the legendary singer.

She shared a glimpse on social media of Parton singing and also captured her own reaction to the show, where she could be heard cheering for Dolly. The pop-icon was performing for the first time on Thanksgiving day.

Here are the visuals of Deiondra Sanders cheering for Dolly Parton.

“You go Dolly!!" Deiondra said captioned the video.

Parton dressed up as the Cowboys cheerleader as the home team took on the Washington Commanders for the Thursday Night Football Thanksgiving clash. The Cowboys responded by outplaying their NFC East opponents in a one-sided clash.

QB Dak Prescott threw for 331 passing yards in 22 completions and four touchdowns as the Cowboys won 45-10. Deiondra Sanders enjoyed Dolly Parton singing and expressed her feelings about it on Instagram, saying that she had a lot of fun at the game. She also thanked her friend for getting her the tickets.

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will take the field one final time this season when they take on the Utah Utes this weekend. Fans would hope that the team could give them something to cheer about at the end of what has been a dismal season.

Deion Sanders' Colorado looking for an elusive win

The Colorado Buffaloes come into Week 13 after enduring the longest losing streak of Deion Sanders' coaching career. They last defeated a team in Week 6, overcoming the Arizona State Sun Devils in a very close encounter.

Since then, the team has played five games and lost all of them. And with a 4-7 record, they have been knocked out of the postseason race. Sanders would want to finish his first season in Boulder on a winning note.

Standing in front of them are the Utes, who are 7-4 coming into the game. They are out of the Pac-12 championship race but still pose a major challenge for the down-and-out Buffaloes.