Deion Sanders is working towards improving his Colorado Buffaloes roster after a disappointing 2023 season, and the current transfer portal ranking suggests that he is doing a good job. The Buffaloes recently earned the No. 1 rank in the transfer portal for the 2024 cycle.

Just a day after getting the ranking, Coach Prime took to social media to drop a cryptic message. His tweet had a message for all the fans along with his players, including the new recruits. And it was delivered in classic Prime Time style.

“I don't gamble but I've always bet on myself! You Gotta Believe,” Sanders said in a tweet.

Sanders had extensively used the transfer portal in his debut season in Boulder to create the roster almost from scratch. He went on to shatter records, seeing more than 50 players coming in to join his cause in the mountains of Colorado. While he won't have a similar number this time around, Coach Prime has still attracted the most number of commits in the portal so far. In fact, Colorado is the first program to get to 10 commits in the portal, thus getting the number one rank.

Sanders has mostly prioritized signing offensive linemen to bolster the protection for his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders. As many as five transfers fall into that category, led by Tyler Johnson from UTEP. The list also includes the likes of Justin Mayers, Yakiri Walker, Matthew Bedford and Khalil Benson in a new-look offensive line. Others are mostly offensive skill players, with the exception of edge rusher Keaten Wade from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Deion Sanders endured a difficult debut season in Boulder

Deion Sanders came into Boulder, bringing a lot of hope and positivity. After years, the fans were interested in the Buffaloes again, with season tickets and team merchandise selling like hotcakes. While everything off-field was on point, the team could not translate it into on-field performances.

The 2023 season started with a bang for the Buffaloes as the team raced to a 3-0 record at the end of Week 3. But it all went downhill from there as Colorado lost eight of their last nine games, including all of the last six. The final overall record stood at 4-8, making them ineligible for a postseason Bowl game.

The offensive line especially faced criticism from fans and experts alike for failing to protect their quarterback. That is exactly what is on Deion Sanders’ mind as he brings in players for the next season.

