Deion Sanders effect: Jimmy Horn Jr outperforms speculation by scoring a game-saving touchdown for Colorado after Coach Prime's mid-game consolation

Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. had a roller coaster of emotions during their game against Colorado State. Folsom Field was high on energy, as the Rocky Mountain Showdown was evenly matched right from the start of the game.

Deion Sanders' team was able to open the scoring for the night with an incredible 80-yard pick-six by Shilo Sanders. But the Rams were able to take the lead 14-7 when Ron Hardge III picked up a fumble by Travis Hunter and returned it for 45 yards.

Jimmy Horn Jr. initially did not have a good game. In the early moments of the intense clash on the field, he dropped a very important pass for the Buffaloes.

But Deion Sanders has his ways with young talents. Coach Prime did not waste time trying to console Jimmy Horn Jr. and made sure that his head was in the right place and that his focus was on winning the game for his team.

He hugged the wide receiver and made sure he was not too harsh on himself for missing out on the opportunity.

This heartwarming gesture by Deion Sanders seems to have made all the difference for this young wide receiver. Heading into the fourth quarter, it looked like Jay Norvell and his team would clinch the victory.

But quarterback Shedeur Sanders was able to find Jimmy Horn Jr. in the dying moments of the game. And he converted it into a 45-yard touchdown pass, leading the game to a 28-28 tie and heading into overtime.

Shedeur Sanders once again worked his incredible talents and football IQ in OT to finally clinch the win for his team. The high-octane game ended with the Colorado Buffaloes emerging victorious with a 43-35 scoreline.

Jimmy Horn Jr: College Stats and Career so far

The wide receiver grew up in Sanford, Florida, where he played football for Seminole High School. Jimmy Horn Jr. then initially began his college football journey by committing to South Florida.

He played for 23 games there and went on to accumulate 959 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Not only this, but he also recorded 107 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Following his 2022 season, Jimmy entered the transfer portal, which ultimately led him to join Deion Sanders and his revamped Colorado Buffaloes. In his debut season in Colorado, the young wide receiver has played in all three games and has recorded 247 receiving yards along with 2 receiving TDs.