Deion Sanders endorses beginning of new era at Norfolk State as Hall of Famer arrives for spring game in style

Deion Sanders turned to the world of coaching after his professional playing career. He arrived at the FBS scene with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023, changing the fortunes of the program and shining a national spotlight on Boulder. He has also helped other ex-NFL stars step into the world of coaching.

One such former NFL player who has begun his coaching journey is retired 4x Pro Bowler Michael Vick. Last year in December, he was named the new head coach of Norfolk State University after the Spartans had finished with an underwhelming 4-8 campaign at the FCS level.

On Sunday, fans welcomed Michael Vick with open arms during Norfolk State's 2025 spring game. Deion Sanders retweeted the video on X and showcased his love and support for the retired quarterback.

"Yes sir! It's a NEW DAY!" Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

When Vick was announced as the 19th head coach of the Spartans, Deion Sanders was one of the first people to congratulate his NFL counterpart. He urged fans of the game to support Vick in his new journey as a collegiate head coach.

Michael Vick has been vocal about how Coach Prime encouraged him and helped him transition as a coach. During an interview in December, he praised the Colorado head coach's mentorship skills and opened up about how he was the first person that he discussed the opportunity with Norfolk State.

Michael Vick shares true feeling about opportunity to potentially play against Deion Sanders' team

In February, Vick made an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. The Norfolk State head coach was questioned about the possibility of his team taking on the Colorado Buffaloes.

Vick opened up about the possibility and how he has already discussed these matters with Deion Sanders, hoping to schedule a game after thorough planning.

"It's a possibility," Vick said. "But..you know what? It would have to make all the sense in the world. You know, I spoke to Deion Sanders about thoes types of games and scheduling big-games for the school, you know want to be cautious when you're doing that, you know. You don't want to put the kids in a bad situation.."

"Obviously it helps the school out and we'll pick and choose our spots in what's the right team to play before I put them in a situation where it's a detriment to them. And, when we do...when we finally schedule that game, we'll be ready to play that game and be competitive in that game." (TS- 6:40 onwards)

Michael Vick will begin his Norfolk State debut with a season opener against Towson in August. It will be interesting to see how he performs during his first year as a head coach.

