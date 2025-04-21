Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyne Chambers issues 2-word reaction to his adorable pictures with grandson Snow

Carolyne Chambers, the ex-wife of Colorado Buffaloes' head coach Deion Sanders, had a great reaction to a photo of her grandson Snow.

Snow is the son of Deiondra Sanders, who is the daughter of Deion and Carolyne. With Deion now being a grandpa, Snow attended Colorado's spring game and practices, and a photo was shown of him being held by Deion.

It was a great photo of Deion and Snow, and in the comments, Carolyne posted a comment.

Carolyne Chambers comment

"CeMomma Baby❤️❤️❤️," Carolyne wrote.

It was a nice comment from Carolyne, who liked to see her grandson Snow doing well. Despite being divorced by Deion, the two have a good relationship, as Deion Sanders Jr. has heaped praise on his mom on several teams.

Deion Sanders Jr. praises his mom, Carolyne

Deion Sanders Jr. has shown love to his mom, Carolyne, whenever he gets the chance to.

Carolyne posted a powerful post on Instagram, reminding everyone to be strong and hoping everyone has a bright future.

"Peep this... If someone can ruin your day, mood, vibe, mental peace, or thought process, you're giving them too much power. Pull yourself together, remember how much you can lose and don't forget who you are!!!"

She captioned the post: "As we navigate life's challenges, we can discover the strength to emerge with resilience, dignity, and hope for a brighter tomorrow."

In the comments, Deion Sanders Jr. seemed to agree with the message and posed a nice comment.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," Deion Jr. wrote

Carolyne Chambers has also shared Deion Sanders Jr. work throughout the years and has praised her son for all the hard work he has done building his media brand.

Sanders Jr. has been using his platform to video the Buffaloes and his brothers since Deion became the Buffaloes' coach.

Sanders Jr. will also continue to document his dad and Colorado as Deion Sanders signed an extension with the Buffaloes.

“I mean, I told y’all I wasn’t going nowhere. I don’t know why y’all didn’t believe me, you know,” Sanders said, via On3. “I’ll cry to you before I lie to you.”

Colorado will open its 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

