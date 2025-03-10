Deion Sanders Jr. shows love to mom Carolyne Chambers as she opens up about her life’s challenges

Coach Prime's ex-wife, Carolyne Chambers, has faced many challenges in life. She shared a powerful message on Instagram, reminding everyone about the importance of self-control and mental strength.

Uploading a reel featuring herself, Carolyne wrote:

"Peep this... If someone can ruin your day, mood, vibe, mental peace, or thought process, you're giving them too much power. Pull yourself together, remember how much you can lose and don't forget who you are!!!"

She captioned the post: "As we navigate life's challenges, we can discover the strength to emerge with resilience, dignity, and hope for a brighter tomorrow."

Carolyne and Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., resonated with her mom's post. He reacted to his mother’s inspiring message in the comments:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," Deion Jr. wrote.

Screenshot via IG/@carolynecsandersrealtor

Coach Prime married Carolyne back in 1989. The couple got a divorce in 1998. They both share two children together: Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders.

Carolyne Chambers shares Colorado HC's IG post for son Deion Sanders Jr.’s success

Sanders Jr.'s mother expressed her pride by recently resharing a post from Coach Prime that talked about her son's efforts and achievements. The post called him a game-changer for his creative work and media presence. The Colorado HC captioned his post:

"The 1 ! @deionsandersjr has changed the game completely. @welloffmedia Proud of ya and Love ya son! #Dad/CoachPrime"

Screenshot via IG/@carolynecsandersrealtor

Sanders Jr. has built a name for himself by managing his father's brand and covering behind-the-scenes moments through his social media venture, 'Well Off Media.' His work has gained him a following of 560,000 on IG and 537,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Bucky's (as he's fondly called) coverage of his brothers, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, during their time in Boulder was loved by fans a lot. Now, with Shedeur and Shilo moving to the NFL, it will be interesting to see how Bucky manages with his brothers in different places.

