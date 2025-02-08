Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyn Chambers reshares post of Deion Sanders taking a firm stand against a religious foundation

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, regularly prays with the Colorado Buffaloes football team before training and during games. He has done this since he took charge of the program in 2023. However, in September 2023, the Freedom from Religion Foundation reportedly sent a letter to the University of Colorado expressing concerns that Sanders was praying with his team.

Subsequently, on Saturday, Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyn Chambers reshared a post where he took a stand against the foundation. Coach Prime said in the video:

"It's not going to cease, it's not going to stop. I'm not going to be ashamed of the gospel. That's what my Bible tells me. And I'm going to proclaim my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, wherever I want to. Ain't nobody gonna tell me not to give love and show respect to my Lord and Savior that has blessed me and pulled me up from s***ide and thoughts and a multiplicity of things that you don't know. So I'm thankful."

Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyn Chambers reshares his post as he takes a firm stand against a religious foundation

Coach Prime and Carolyn Chambers have two children together

Coach Prime and Carolyn Chambers have maintained a cordial relationship despite finalizing their divorce in 1998. The couple shares two children, Deiondra and Deion Sanders Jr.

Deiondra was born on April 17, 1992. According to LinkedIn, she's the director of communications at Sc3 Sports Management.

Deion Jr. was born on December 1, 1993. He is a media producer and has worked with the Colorado Buffaloes regarding publicity through YouTube and other social media platforms.

What to expect from Coach Prime and the Buffaloes in 2025?

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes will start a new era in the 2025 college football season. It'll be Coach Prime's first season as a college football head coach, and he'll be coaching without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, on the roster. Furthermore, two-way superstar Travis Hunter won't be on the roster in the upcoming season as well. All three players have entered the NFL draft.

Hence, the Buffaloes will have to fill the void left by Shedeur at quarterback. They have added five-star QB prospect Julian Lewis and highly rated Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. Both QBs will embark on a quarterback battle to start for the Buffaloes.

Hunter's production on both sides of the ball might be slightly harder to replace.

The Buffaloes should perform decently in the upcoming season and be eligible for a bowl game by the time December rolls around.

