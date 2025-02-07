Coach Prime's Colorado re-sign DC Robert Livingston to new $3.1M deal

The Colorado Buffaloes have signed defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to a new two-year contract to keep him with the program.

Livingston will continue as part of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffs coach Deion Sanders's coaching staff until 2026. Colorado beat writer Brian Howell shared this news on his X account (formerly Twitter), indicating that Livingston's salary will be $1.5 million this year and $1.6 million in 2026.

The deal makes Robert Livingston one of the highest-paid assistants in the Big 12 and the highest-paid assistant in the franchise's history.

Livingston began his football career as a player, playing safety for William & Mary from 2007 to 2009. He then began his coaching career as a safety coach for Furman in 2010. In 2011, Livingston joined Vanderbilt as a defensive quality control coach. This launched Livingston into an 11-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he served in several positions, including scout, defensive quality control coach, safety coach and defensive backs coach.

When he joined the Colorado program in 2024, Robert Livingston took his first coordinator job under Coach Prime. He will retain that position with the Buffaloes through 2026.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes looking to continue success in 2025

Deion Sanders has helped the Colorado program tremendously since taking up the mantle as head coach. Last season, the team finished with a 9-4 record in the Big 12 and capped things off with a bowl game appearance. The program has also produced top-tier NFL prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Two-way player Travis Hunter, who excelled at wide receiver and cornerback, won the Heisman Trophy and is a top-10 projected pick. Also, Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, is listed by many analysts as the top quarterback prospect on draft boards. Things will look a lot different next season, with Sanders and Hunter departing the program for the next level.

Shedeur Sanders during his time at Colorado Buffaloes. (Credits: IMAGN)

Although there was some speculation during the offseason that Deion Sanders could depart for the NFL for a coaching vacancy, those rumors never seemed to pan out. It seems concrete that Buffaloes will get another year of Coach Prime and his veteran mind. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his success with the program now that the likes of Shedeur and Hunter are moving on.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

