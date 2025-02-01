Travis Hunter's mom drops 2-word message as Coach Prime shares details of heartwarming outing with his mom

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, aka "Coach Prime," had a busy week, attending the East-West Shrine Bowl game in Texas to support his son, Shilo Sanders, and four other Buffaloes players who participated. He was also involved in FaceTime calls with NFL executives who met with his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, at the Shrine Bowl.

On Friday, the charismatic Buffs coach shared pictures of himself and his mother, Connie Sanders, on Instagram while detailing an outing they had at his ranch in Texas. He captioned the post:

"Me & Ma @mommaconnie21 just walked from the house to this point pictured by #LakePrime. I wanted her to see how beautiful this view is and how Peaceful it is outside. She moaned & groaned but we made it a half of mile which is tremendous for her.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She’s fussing & cussing but this is a moment I will cherish and I’m getting the side by side to take her back because she ain’t having it. I still will take my mama vs yo mama in the 40 right now. 65 & over we got this. Ma deep in them 70’s but I Believe! #ProudSon #Ft.Myers."

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter's mother, Ferrante Edmonds, commented on the Instagram post.

"Love it," Edmonds wrote.

Edmond's IG comment

Coach Prime made a promise of success to his mom

Coach Prime once revealed to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks a promise he made to his mother, Connie, when he was still a child growing up in Fort Myers, Texas.

"I told my mother, when I was seven, I was gonna make a lot of money," Coach Prime said. "She was gonna never have to work. And I saw way back then, defensive backs, they one slotted to do that. So I had to create something that I know would and I created this character in my dormitory room in Florida State.

"And I just fed him and fed him and fed him and fed him and perfected him. And it is what it is."

Connie Sanders has lent her support to Colorado players like Travis Hunter over the years while hyping up her son's team. On Mother's Day, the Buffs coach posted a heartwarming message on Instagram aimed at his mother:

"Happy REAL Mother's Day, and sadly enough there's a difference. A real mother doesn't calculate a tab regarding what she has done for u, she has sacrificed for the family, she is the backbone of the family.

"She was born to give, born to forgive and born to love with no receipts for wrong. She's not a baby mama she's a mother that a child wants to bless and not required to."

Coach Prime has fostered a family-oriented atmosphere in Boulder where he mentored his NFL-bound sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, and his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., who handles the team's social media accounts. He has roped in his mother, Connie Sanders, into some team activities, including having Thanksgiving dinner with the team while imparting wisdom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place