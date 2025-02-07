Coach Prime gives clear verdict on Shedeur Sanders being compared to Joe Burrow

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders stepped in to address recent comparisons between his son Shedeur Sanders and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The discussion follows Tennessee Titans HC Brian Callahan's remarks on Friday that linked the two players' styles.

Callahan coordinated Burrow's offense in Cincinnati from 2020 to 2023. During the Senior Bowl in Alabama, he highlighted similarities between their anticipation and accuracy. The Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Friday, Coach Prime redirected the conversation to focus on Shedeur's proven abilities:

"Great arm, He can spin it. We know he can spin it, He's been, he has four years of film," Sanders said (1:07 onwards)...... "I think he's the most qualified quarterback for that level and for what comes with that position in the face of a franchise, than anybody in the draft."

The Colorado quarterback's 2024 statistics back up his father's confidence. Shedeur completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, throwing 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He guided the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance.

Coach Prime endorses Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders during their time at Colorado Buffaloes. (Credits: IMAGN)

On Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Coach Prime emphasized Shedeur's adaptability through seven different offensive coordinators:

"He's had seven different offensive coordinators and a line that was always criticized but he still stood and delivered," Sanders noted on Friday.

The quarterback's resilience shows in the numbers. He absorbed 94 sacks over two seasons, leading all FBS quarterbacks. Despite the pressure, his 2023 campaign produced 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

B/R's scouting department lists Shedeur at 6'1" and 198 pounds, praising him as a "high-level passer" with excellent "accuracy and ball placement from the pocket." These traits mirror Callahan's assessment of both Shedeur Sanders and Burrow.

The young quarterback appears unfazed by draft positioning speculation:

"Why would I be mad?" Shedeur Sanders told ESPN's Kevin Clark on Friday about potentially not going first overall. "It's all about fit. The numbers of it, I'm not caught up on that.

The 2025 draft's top prospects include Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, and Penn State edge Abdul Carter. The Titans, Browns, and Giants hold the first three picks, all seeking quarterback solutions.

Under Callahan's coordination, Burrow established himself as an elite pocket passer despite questions about arm strength.

