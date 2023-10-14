Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders flexes full support for Shilo Sanders just ahead of Colorado vs Stanford Week 7 matchup

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, showed her support for the Colorado Buffaloes and her son, Shilo Sanders ahead of their Week 7 game against Stanford on Friday.

Coach Prime and his boys are ready to get the ball rolling and build on last week's victory over Arizona State. The clash is anticipated to be as high-octane as all of the Colorado games have been so far.

Pilar added to the hype by taking to Instagram to share a post from the Colorado Buffaloes. She didn't write anything while sharing the post but it was enough to add to the hype of the Week 7 matchup with the Stanford Cardinal.

Shilo sustained an injury in week 4 against the Oregon Ducks and missed the matchup with the USC Trojans in week 5. He returned to the team last week and the defense looked entirely different with him in it.

Coach Prime would like Shilo to help plug the leaks in the defense that could be seen against the Trojans and, to an extent, against the Sun Devils. Every game is important and this one could help build a winning run towards a big bowl game at the end of the season.

The Colorado puzzle for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has been working on the Colorado puzzle ever since he came to Boulder last December. He put the old roster on the chopping block and created a new one from the ground up.

The Buffaloes are 4-2 entering Week 7 and are well poised to finish the regular season as one of the Bowl teams.

They might not be finished products just yet but they have shown that they can compete. And their quarterback, Shedeur, is touted to be a Heisman candidate this season if he can keep up with the performances he has put up.

The Cardinal are the next opponents that stand between the Buffaloes and a win and it remains to be seen if Coach Prime's diamond-studded whistle comes out in full force again.