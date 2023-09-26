Deion Sanders ex wife Pilar Sanders pens a wishful message for her son Shedeur Sanders ahead of Week 5 matchup-  “Keep doing what you doing”

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes recently got a reality check when they took on the Oregon Ducks. The week 4 clash was billed to be a belter of a game between an established giant and an upcoming one.

The old giant proved to be too hot to handle for the Buffaloes and the gap between both the teams was there for everyone to see. Even the Heisman candidate, Shedeur Sanders, couldn't do anything to help his offense move, turning out to be a blowout in the end, it turned.

Ahead of another big matchup in week 5 against the USC Trojans, Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar Sanders penned a motivating note for her son. She posted a series of photos with him and asked him to keep doing what he is doing.

"U got it baby keep doing what your doing. Keep rising young 👑 @shedeursanders," Pilar wrote in the caption of the photos.

Shedeur wasn't the only one who got a message from mom. Pilar also motivated Shilo Sanders with a similar post. Maybe she has taken the role of the motivator in the family, which they surely need right now.

The Ducks blew the Buffaloes out of the field with a 42-6 scoreline and Deion Sanders' next test is equally, if not more, daunting.

The Trojans wait to pounce

The Buffaloes are hurt at the moment, but if anyone thought they couldn't handle Bo Nix, wait till Caleb Williams takes the field against them. The team will face Lincoln Riley's USC in week 5, another high profile game for Deion Sanders to deal with.

The Trojans are unbeaten in their first four games of the season and have Williams, who is the potential top draft pick of next year's NFL draft, as their QB1.

They just made light work of the Arizona Sun Devils and will enter week 5 as clear favorites to win the game against Colorado. But can Sanders afford another loss to a big program?

Colorado needs a win against the Trojans and it will take everything in their power to achieve that. Will they emerge victorious?