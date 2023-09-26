In PHOTOS: Proud mom Pilar Sanders gives a shoutout to son Shilo Sanders for his performance; shares a selfie on social media

Colorado might still be reeling in the aftermath of a humiliating 42-6 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 4, but the Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders has the parental support to lift his spirits. Pilar Sanders, who is Colorado coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife, gave a shoutout to Shilo on Monday, urging him and the Buffs to keep fighting.

After enjoying a great start to the 2023 season, the Buffaloes fell to Oregon in a blowout defeat. It was their first real test under Deion Sanders, and they failed it spectacularly. Now, the Buffs will have to dust themselves and look to the future.

Pilar Sanders shared a series of images of her son, including a selfie with him, on Instagram with the caption:

"So proud of you @shilosanders @cubuffsfootball way to keep fighting on to the next! LET'S GO!"

The Buffaloes' clash with the Oregon Ducks was hyped to be a belter in Week 4. Although the Ducks were the favorites, the game turned out to be a blowout, raising many questions about Deion Sanders and the team. However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's scathing remarks would still be ringing loud around the program in Boulder.

Deion Sanders and Colorado are raring to go again

Just before the much-hyped encounter, Dan Lanning raised a storm by directly taking shots at Deion Sanders and the Buffs. Lanning said the Buffaloes were fighting for clicks while Oregon was fighting for a win.

“The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins,” Lanning said on ABC. “There’s a difference. This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood, it’s gonna be played on grass.”

Legendary NBA coach George Karl defended Sanders and asked him to keep doing his thing. A much-obliged Sanders had a short reply.

"Love ya man and GOD BLESS U!!!!!!!!!!!" Sanders replied to Karl on X.

Shilo Sanders and the Buffaloes face a stern test in Week 5, and getting back to winning ways might not be possible. But they would want to immediately leave the Week 4 humiliation in the rearview mirror. How will Coach Prime rally his troops back?

Shilo Sanders might be a doubt for Week 5

Colorado takes on the USC Trojans next on Saturday, Sept. 30. But Shilo Sanders' availability might be in doubt for the game after suffering an injury in the Oregon matchup.

Shilo Sanders reportedly suffered a hit to the kidney and had been urinating blood. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for further evaluation.