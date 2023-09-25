"Keep doing your thing, Deion!!" - Former NBA Coach defends Coach Prime's loss at Oregon while dismissing Dan Lanning's game-time comments

The clash between Coach Prime and Dan Lanning proved to be one-sided, contrary to what many believed. The Oregon Ducks just outplayed Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes to clinch their fourth victory of the season. But not everyone is happy with the Ducks HC Dan Lanning and what he said before the game.

Lanning fired direct shots at Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in his pregame speech. One particular NBA coaching legend looked especially miffed with Lanning.

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl gave a piece of his mind to the Oregon head coach and he used Lanning's own words to do so.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

George Karl rips Dan Lanning for taking shots at Coach Prime

Former Nuggets coach George Karl ripped Oregon head coach Dan Lanning for his pregame speech before the week 4 clash with Deion Sanders and Colorado. Karl said that it was in fact Lanning who needed more clicks as he doesn't remember his name after the game. Karl asked Coach Prime to keep doing his thing in Boulder.

"I literally can’t remember the name of the Oregon football coach anymore. Back to generally anonymity. Maybe he needs more clicks?," Karl said in a tweet.

"But everyone still remembers Coach Prime and the impact he’s having on his program and college football. Keep doing your thing, Deion!!" the NBA coach added.

Expand Tweet

Lanning had caused quite a stir after suggesting that the Buffaloes were fighting for clicks whereas the Ducks were fighting for a win. The Ducks humbled the Buffaloes and their high-profile coach with a blowout win.

All hype for nothing?

Coach Prime might have gotten the support from George Karl and many others, but even he would admit that it was a rather embarrassing defeat. It was the first time that the Buffaloes were really put to the test and they just had no answer.

Colorado Oregon Football

The Ducks blew their opponents on the field to register a 42-6 win. For Oregon, it was their superior talent that won the game. Dan Lanning wouldn't listen to any other outside noise

It all now falls on Deion Sanders to lift his team up again and start them on a winning path again. And the next time they meet the Ducks, the fans would hope for at least a fight. Lanning might have won the battle, but the war is still on.