“They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins” Oregon HC Dan Lanning fires shots at Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffs

Dan Lanning isn't in a mood to let it go. Everyone anticipated coming into week 4 of the college football season that Oregon vs. Colorado would be the game to watch. But the first half hasn't really turned out that way. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are facing the full brunt of the attack of the Ducks.

One person who was confident about his team was Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. Just before the game, he took a direct shot at Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. And his team is vindicating their coach on the field.

What is it that Lanning said that will surely pinch Coach Prime if Colorado can't produce a miracle in the second half?

Dan Lanning fires direct shots at Deion Sanders

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning did not mince his words in his pregame speech. He reminded everyone that the game isn't being played in Hollywood but on grass. And he also spoke about what he thinks is the difference between his team and that of Coach Prime.

"The Cinderella story's over. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins. There's a difference. This game ain't gonna be played in Hollywood. It's played on the grass," Lanning said in his speech.

It isn't the first time that Lanning has spoken about the Colorado football program. The last time he did, he raised many eyebrows. Most fans were convinced that his comments would fuel the Buffaloes into action. That doesn't seem to be the case as of now.

Oregon heading towards a blowout?

Dan Lanning had questioned the history of the Buffaloes program in the Pac-12 on conference media day this year. Although he recently clarified that he didn't talk about the current program under Deion Sanders, fans thought the Buffaloes might take it personally.

It is Oregon that is calling the shots in the game so far. Ducks QB Bo Nix has been the star of the night, throwing three touchdowns. He also found the end zone once on foot.

The game is still going on but at this point, it is all about how many more points the Ducks can score. What will be the final scoreline when the dust settles?