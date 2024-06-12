Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders supports Valencia fans’ conviction for racial abuse against Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. 

Pilar Sanders, the former wife of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, has supported the conviction of soccer fans found guilty of racially abusing Spanish soccer team Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr.

On her Instagram story, Pilar Sanders shared a Bleacher Report post reporting the conviction of three soccer fans for racially abusing the Brazilian. She added a clapping hands sticker on the story, showing her approval.

Source: pilarsanders (Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vinicius Jr. was subject to racial abuse during Real Madrid’s match against Valencia in May 2023. This was the 16th time that Vinicius Jr. was targeted in a racial incident by rival fans. But this is the first time in Spain that legal action has been taken against those guilty of abuse.

Trending

The three fans involved have been convicted of hate crimes against Vinicius Jr. They have also been given an eight-month prison sentence and a two-year ban from entering stadiums. Javier Tebas, the president of Spain's top soccer division LaLiga, told Reuters about the ruling:

"This ruling is great news for the fight against racism in Spain as it repairs the damage suffered by Vinicius Jr. and sends a clear message to those people who go to a football stadium to insult that LaLiga will identify them, report them and there will be criminal consequences for them."

Can Pilar Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders have a strong 2024 season?

When she was with Deion Sanders, Pilar Sanders had three children. Two of these are Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

The pair are two of the best players on the Buffaloes roster and will hope to improve on their last season in their final year of college football before they declare for the NFL draft.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is hoping to be in contention to be the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft. He will need to use all of his talents to do this, especially after the rest of the Colorado team struggled last year and many left the team.

This means that Shedeur Sanders will have to work with a brand-new offense that must quickly come together to help lead the Colorado Buffaloes to success. If Shedeur Sanders achieves substantial success with Colorado, his chances of being at least a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft will be high.