Deion Sanders' fiancé Tracey Edmonds pens heartfelt note for Colorado stars Shedeur and Shilo Sanders after Week 9 loss, calls them "True Warriors"

The Colorado Buffaloes entered the field with a full contingent of stars like Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders. But the UCLA Bruins proved too much for them to handle. But Tracy Edmonds isn't bothered by the result at all.

Deion Sanders' fiance has penned a note for Shedeur and Shilo after their defeat in the Week 9 encounter. She has called both of them 'true warriors'. No doubt, With the kind of game Shedeur had to endure, the entitlement just sits right with him.

Tracy Edmonds shares a heartwarming note for Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders

After yet another defeat for the Colorado Buffaloes, head coach Deion Sanders' girlfriend, Tracy Edmonds, penned a note to lift the spirits of Shedeur Sanders and his brother Shilo Sanders.

She said that she had "mad respect" for both of them and they continue to make her proud, despite the defeat. And she showed her religious side by praying for their safety.

"Praise and mad respect for Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders! You are TRUE WARRIORS who CONTINUE to make us PROUD! May God continue to bless you and protect you!" Edmonds wrote in an Instagram story.

Both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders had a tough game to endure against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. While the quarterback received contant hits and pressure from the opposition defense, Shilo faced an ejection for taunting a player after a tackle.

The story of the Buffaloes' fourth defeat in five games will surely frustrate the fans and even Deion Sanders.

Blows, ejection and constant misery: The story of Colorado vs UCLA

The Bruins came into the week 9 encounter as 17-point favorites to win it. The scoreline might say that it almost happened as per script but for most of the game, it was about who could make the fewest mistakes. And both teams didn't look their best.

The score at halftime was a meager 7-6 in favor of the hosts. Then the game started to slip away from Shedeur and Co., as the quarterback had to endure hits at an alarming rate in the absence of good protection. His brother Shilo was ejected in the second half after he taunted a Bruins player after tackling him to the ground. The hosts ran away 28-16 winners.

The Buffaloes will face the Oregon State Beavers in Week 10 to try and salvage something out of the season. Will they be able to break their losing streak?