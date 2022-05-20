"I’m not the one you want to play with" - Deion Sanders fires warning shots at Nick Saban for targeting him publicly

Deion Sanders let Nick Saban find out the hard way what happens when you mess with a friendship and call out a man's integrity for all the world to see.

Sanders, the head coach at HBCU Jackson State, has brought the program to previously unforeseen heights, helping them get into the conversation for (and even landing one) five-star recruits.

Saban, Alabama's head coach, feels as though the Division I FCS program, along with fellow SEC West rival Texas A&M and their head coach Jimbo Fisher, are buying recruits and gaming the NIL system in a way that has done irreparable damage.

'Prime Time' believes that Saban is mixing it with the wrong guy. Deion Sanders threatened to reveal secrets about the recruiting process that he knows Saban doesn't want ever to become public:

“I don’t even wear a watch and I know what time it is. They forget I know who’s been bringing the bag and dropping it off. I know this stuff. I’m not the one you want to play with when it comes to all of this stuff.”

Deion Sanders wants to deal with Nick Saban publically after how the Tide HC has handled the controversy

Now that Nick Saban has made this a public spat, Deion Sanders wants the rest of this to play out the same way. Instead of asking for a phone call where the two head coaches can talk things out privately, Sanders wants whatever is next to unfold in the public eye as well:

“I haven’t talked to Coach Saban. I’m sure he’s tried to call. We need to talk publicly—not privately. What you said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation. You can’t do that publicly and call privately. No, no, no."

Sanders made it clear that there is still a great deal of respect for Saban, even if there is plenty of disappointment in how this has been portrayed to the world:

"I still love him. I admire him. I respect him. He’s the magna cum laude of college football and that’s what it’s going to be because he’s earned that."

How this all plays out is still unclear, but there could be legal action if any party feels that Saban crossed the line with potentially slanderous comments.

