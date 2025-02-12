Deion Sanders flexes brand new sneakers from his signature Nike collection via IG

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is a celebrity figure in football. Despite the fact that he retired from the game years ago, his branding remains popular among fans. During his NFL tenure, Coach Prime collaborated with Nike to launch his signature shoe series, the Nike Air Diamond Turfs.

In January, Sanders re-released his custom signature shoes with a modern touch. The Nike Air Diamond Turf1 sold out within minutes of its launch. Following this massive success, Coach Prime released a new color scheme for his signature shoe series. On Tuesday, Sanders took to Instagram to announce a new version of the Diamond Turf.

After the initial red and gold colorway, this new release featured black shoes with gold accents, the color scheme of the Colorado Buffaloes. The shoes contained a quote on the back that read "You Gotta Believe."

"Hurry before they Sell Out! Or have they sold out. #Sanders & Sons," Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

Deion Sanders signed his first contract with Nike in 1992. When he released the original Air Diamond Turfs in 1993, it was a game-changer in athletic footwear. Coach Prime's shoes were not the normal cross trainers athletes wore. It combined the comfort of basketball shoes with the integrity of football cleats for players on the field.

However, Coach Prime's collaboration with Nike ended in 2017. The reason for this split was that he thought the company did not compensate him adequately for designing his own shoes.

However, when he took over as the head coach of the Buffs, he once again joined hands with Nike because of the program's exclusive contract with the brand since 1995.

Kendrick Lamar rocked Deion Sanders' shoes during Super Bowl halftime performance

Rapper Kendrick Lamar was the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. During his 15-minute performance amid the Chiefs vs Eagles showdown, fans noticed that the rapper was rocking Coach Prime's branding.

Lamar wore Deion Sanders' Air Diamond Turf Max 96' on the stage. He chose the "Colorado Away" colorway, which has a white base with black accents.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to release more color schemes in the future.

