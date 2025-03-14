Deion Sanders flexes gray & white Coach Prime signature sneakers at Colorado's spring practice

Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance last season. Several of his key players, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo, have departed from the program to play for another team or prepare for the upcoming NFL draft. Thus, the Buffs are going to begin a new era under "Coach Prime" this year.

Colorado's spring practice is currently underway. On Day 2, Sanders decided to flex his shoes on social media. In January, he re-released his signature sneaker series with Nike called Nike Air Diamond Turfs.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Deion Sanders showed off the white and gray color scheme for his signature series. The sneakers had a white base with wavy gray accents. Coach Prime paired these kicks for Day 2 of spring practice with an all-white outfit.

"Today's shoes," Coach Prime wrote in the caption

Deion Sanders partnered with Nike to release the Air Diamond Turf 1 in 1994. Because of its design, the shoe became an instant classic and a style statement of the 90s.

Since then, Coach Prime's influence on sneaker culture has been well documented. Even when he re-released the classic in January, it sold out within minutes. They were sold at a retail price of $150 on the brand's website.

Deion Sanders' Nike sneakers mashup with NBA star LeBron James set to release in May

Apart from his own signature series, the Colorado coach has partnered up with four-time NBA champ LeBron James for a new sneaker series. The LA Lakers star debuted the "Nike LeBron 21 Air DT Max 96" last year during the All-Star Game.

The Nike LeBron 21 "Prime '93'" was first reported to be in production last summer. This came into action after Coach Prime re-signed with the brand in 2023 after over a decade following their separation. Now, the new mashup sneaker between the two sporting giants is scheduled to release in May this year.

The Nike LeBron 21 "Prime '93'" is set to release in the Atlanta Falcons colorway. It will also feature the Prime Time logo on the tongue, while the base of the shoe is designed like the LeBron 21 sole. The price is set at $180 retail and will be sold through selected third-party distributors.

