Deion Sanders' former WR Jimmy Horn Jr. leaves favorite high school staff emotional during surprise visit before his NFL draft bash

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. returned to Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, especially to meet one of his favorite staff members, Seminole executive secretary Tina Kendrick, during the NFL draft weekend.

Ad

Horn, who played under Deion Sanders at Colorado before being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft, made a surprise visit to Seminole High School, where he once starred as an athlete.

Upon seeing Horn back in Sanford, Kendrick was surprised to meet the wideout, who made a big leap to the NFL. In a video published by Colorado football on Sunday, Kendrick became visibly emotional as she hugged Horn.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Oh Jimmy, oh praying baby, I’m so happy, most proud. You know I’ve been praying always,” Kendrick said (7:00 onwards). “We kind of clicked, and we just worked — we pushed. You can see things in people, and you just want to push.”

Kendrick fought back her tears, sharing how proud she is of Horn’s journey and character.

Ad

“When you mention Jimmy Horn, it’s always filled with pride. He just does that for the city, for the school, and for those who know and love him,” she said.

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. filled with gratitude on his return to Sanford and meeting Tina Kendrick

When Jimmy Horn Jr. visited Tina Kendrick, he made sure to give her a tight hug as emotions came out. In the video, Horn shows his appreciation for her consistent support.

“I never forget about Miss Kendrick, so I had to go back and holler at her,” Horn said. “You know, when I’m in the city and I’m coming to the school, I won’t text her back — I just pop up on her, catch her by surprise.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Kendrick knew Sanford would be too small for Horn's dreams, but she always knew he would be grateful for his humble beginnings.

“I let you go ‘cause you might be all tomorrow — you might be all too big for [Sanford]... but I’ll always be proud,” Kendrick said.

Jimmy Horn had a humble beginning before becoming the sixth-round draft pick for the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft. With this selection, Horn is capping a journey that began in Sanford, Florida, went through USF and Boulder under Coach Prime, and is now headed to the pros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.