Deion Sanders' friend rips Dillon Gabriel for taking jab at Shedeur Sanders despite Browns rookie QB clarifying comments

Dillon Gabriel made his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The quarterback played the first half, completing 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards with one interception before being replaced by Tyler Huntley.Apart from Gabriel's performance, his interview with News 5 Cleveland on Saturday grabbed headlines when he appeared to take a dig at fellow Browns rookie QB and Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders.“There are entertainers and there are competitors, and I totally understand that,” Gabriel said. “And my job is to compete, and that’s what I’m focused on doing. Of course, we're doing this (interview) midgame, but it’s something that I’ll get used to and I just want to be the best teammate that I can be and create an environment where we can all go do our best work. That’s all we want to do.”Although Gabriel later clarified his comments, Deion's friend, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, slammed the former Oregon QB. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Focus on throwing the rock to your receiver and not shots at Shedeur! Mr. Pick 6 x Fumble,&quot; Bryant wrote on SportsCenter's Instagram post when she caught a glimpse of Gabriel's comments.Image via SportsCenter InstagramThe Browns took Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in this year's draft and took Shedeur with the No. 144 pick. The two rookies have been in battle, along with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, for the Browns' starting quarterback role.Browns QB Dillon Gabriel clarifies &quot;entertainers&quot; and &quot;competitors&quot; comments were not aimed at Shedeur SandersNFL: Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: ImagnIn a post-game press conference on Saturday, Dillon Gabriel clarified that his comments earlier in the day were not aimed at Sanders.&quot;First off, I am all about our team, you know what I mean?&quot; Gabriel said. &quot;And each other. I would never make that, and I've said it before, that's why it's interesting. But, for me, I've explained it. Entertainers are you all (in the media). Competitor, that's what I am and all my teammates, and we both have jobs to do. So that's it.&quot;The Browns will conclude their preseason against the LA Rams on Saturday. It remains to be seen which Cleveland QB will get the reps in the contest.