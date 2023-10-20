Deion Sanders gets his bike fixed in 3 seconds from 7X Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong: LOOK

Deion Sanders always has big names to call on whenever anything goes wrong. He always wants the best of the best, whether it is from his players on the field or anything related to him off it. So how could his bicycle get anything less than the best in that field.

When somebody's bike breaks down, they normally take it to a local bicycle repairman. But the Colorado Buffaloes head coach doesn't do anything normal. So when his bike broke down, he had to call in Lance Armstrong to fix it.

Watch: Deion Sanders gets his bicycle repaired in three seconds from Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong came in to meet Deion Sanders, and the Colorado Buffaloes head coach remembered that he had a bike to be fixed. So who better than the seven-time Tour De France champion to do that job. Armstrong got to Coach Prime's bike, pinpointed the fault in it and fixed it in three seconds. Here is the video.

Armstrong dominated the cycling world in the late 1990s and early 2000s, becoming the first person to win seven back-to-back Tour De France titles. He had cemented his place as a cycling legend. But it all came crashing down when he was accused of taking performance enhancing drugs during his dominant period. So, all his titles were thus stripped off of him.

Armstrong might have lost his titles but he still holds Coach Prime as a friend. For Prime Time, even the best in the world can come down to do a small thing, like fixing a bike. If that is not true friendship, then what is?

Deion Sanders needs many things fixed in his team after their humiliating loss to Stanford last week. But that is Coach Prime's job and Lance Armstrong can't help him there.

Fixing the Buffaloes to salvage the season

The Buffaloes need to be fixed as soon as possible. Preferably before they take on the UCLA Bruins next week. The team started the season as a dominant force but in recent games, their defense has let them down. Biggest case in point, the loss to Standard Cardinal in week 7.

Colorado went into halftime of that game thinking they had the game in the bag. After all, they had a 29-point lead and nobody came back from that in the second half in the whole of Pac-12 history. But that particular Friday was different.

The Cardinal not only came back from the mouth of clear defeat to force overtime, but they went on to win the game. And it isn't the only game where the defense has let the Buffaloes down.

So can Deion Sanders fix the leaking defense band show the Bruins what he is made of next week?