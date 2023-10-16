Deion Sanders is under fire after the Colorado Buffaloes collapsed against Stanford on Friday. Even his biggest supporters seem to be miffed at the moment. That list includes noted sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

The Buffaloes had a handsome lead in the first half over the much weaker Cardinal, and it looked all done and dusted. That was before the world saw a re-energized Stanford take the game to the hosts, mounting a remarkable comeback.

Stephen A. Smith has called Deion Sanders' loss to Standard a disgrace, and has also pointed out an area of concern for the Buffaloes.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Deion Sanders for Colorado's humiliating loss

Stephen A. Smith spoke at length about the Colorado Buffaloes' capitulation against the Stanford Cardinal. In his opinion, Deion Sanders' boys came into the game as double-digit favorites, which made the loss worse. He pointed out the team's defense as the biggest area of concern for Coach Prime.

"It's an absolute disgrace. Unacceptable. Fact of the matter is Colorado came into the game 13 points favorites and got outscored by a 13-point underdog 46-14 in the second half after being up 29 to nothing. They are now 1-3 in Pac-12, their defense has allowed 2nd most yards per game in all of the entire FBS," Smith told Shannon Sharpe on his show 'First Take'.

The ardent Sanders supporter defended Coach Prime as 'a hell of a coach,' but said that it was the players who got caught up in the hype that he brought to the program with him. Smith called on Shedeur Sanders to stand up for his dad and put in more effort.

The Buffaloes blew up the biggest halftime lead in Pac-12 history to lose their third game of the season. It was nothing short of a catastrophic second half.

A game of two halves

As Stephen A. Smith said, the Buffaloes came into week 7 as the absolute favorites to win against Stanford. They had just held off Arizona State in the previous week and were looking to build on it.

The Buffaloes went up 29 points in the first half but then blew it all up in the second to lose 46-43 in double overtime. It was a game of two halves, with each team dominating on either side. The Cardinal just seemed a bit more hungry towards the end.

Deion Sanders has time to fix the team's problems as they enter their bye week. They will face a tough test in the form of the UCLA Bruins in Week 9. Will they be able to finally put on a show against a Pac-12 rival?