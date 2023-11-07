Deion Sanders gives a special shoutout to his daughters Shelomi Sanders and Deiondra Sanders ahead of 2023 CBB season

Deion Sanders' kids are all accomplishing great things at the University of Colorado and beyond it. Shelomi Sanders has joined the Colorado Buffaloes basketball program after her brothers Shedeur and Shilo came into the football program with their father. Now, she just got a shoutout from Coach Prime just ahead of the new college basketball season.

Shelomi is sharing the shoutout with sister Deiondra Sanders though. The football season hasn't gone to plan for the Buffaloes. Now, the expectations lie on Shelomi and Co. to fly the Buffaloes flag in sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders expresses his love for daughters Deiondra and Shelomi Sanders

Deion Sanders took to Instagram to express his love for his daughters Deiondra and Shelomi Sanders. He uploaded their pictures from the recent Colorado Buffaloes football game in a carousel.

Her caption was a short message of pure love from a father.

"I love my daughters 2 life," Sanders wrote while tagging Shelomi and Deiondra.

The message comes just ahead of the college basketball season tip off. The Buffaloes women's basketball team will start their 2023-24 campaign with a clash against the LSU Tigers.

Shelomi Sanders will be lining up in Colorado colors against the number one ranked team in the country. She has NCAA experience due to her stint with the Jackson State Tigers but playing national champions LSU will be a different ball game. However, Shelomi knows her father is standing right behind her as she lives her dreams.

Coach Prime himself is facing pressure after a dismal run of the football team. But he will keenly watch his daughter in Colorado colors on Tuesday.

Coach Prime faces pressure

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes had another disappointing week this time as they lost to the Oregon State Beavers. This is Colorado's third straight loss and fifth in the last six games. They are currently 4-5 overall this season and completely out of the playoff picture.

This has increased pressure on Coach Prime. While his appointment brought a lot of positivity around the program, the performance on the field has not lived up to the hype. Sanders changed his offensive coordinator one day before the Beavers game but that did not produce the desired results.

Can Coach Prime take his Buffaloes to season-ending high as Shelomi Sanders navigates her rise to the basketball stardom?