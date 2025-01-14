“Deion Sanders gon’ take it”: CFB analyst makes blunt statement on Coach Prime’s potential union with the Cowboys

The rumors and speculation regarding the future of Colorado Buffaloes' coach Deion Sanders have taken a new turn after the Dallas Cowboys and coach Mike McCarthy parted ways. Almost the moment McCarthy departed, the speculation that Sanders would replace him started.

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith shared his thoughts on Tuesday's edition of "First Take":

"If Jerry Jones offers Deion Sanders this job, Deion Sanders gon' take it."

If this happens, Deion Sanders will rejoin one of his old teams. Sanders was with the Dallas Cowboys from 1995 to 1999 and contributed to the team's Super Bowl victory in 1996 (the franchise has never returned to the Super Bowl since).

The Cowboys struggled this season and definitely need a change in the way that things are done. Sanders could help revitalize Jerry Jones' team.

Deion Sanders confirms discussing HC vacancy with Jerry Jones

Deion Sanders responded to the speculation of him taking the job in Dallas. He said (via Adam Schefter):

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

It seems Sanders is committed to staying with the Colorado Buffaloes. This is no surprise. Deion has spent the last two years building the program up and making sure that they would be ready for when star players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leave.

That moment has arrived, and now eyes are on Sanders and the Buffaloes as they hope to remain an emerging program and could content for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

This will be a pivotal season for Colorado and a season where they will need their experienced coach.

