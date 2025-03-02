Deion Sanders Jr. has 1-word reaction to brother Shedeur's jewellery flex at 2025 NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders showed up at the NFL Combine, ready to talk football. But before he even stepped onto the field, something else grabbed attention, his jewelry. Sanders made sure his style was on point when rocking pieces from Tajia Diamonds.

The jeweler’s Instagram post showed off his look, and Deion Sanders Jr. wasted no time dropping his comment. He had a one-word reaction to it:

"Legendary"

Deion Sanders Jr. comment( Image Credits: tajiadiamonds / Instagram)

"I'm focused on football," Shedeur said at the Combine media conference. [8:57 onwards]

"I ain't thinking about creative director, we got, we got legendary, that's the creative direction."

Coach Prime's son knows the number he gets picked at doesn't define him.

"The number getting picked don't matter," he said. (11:24)

"I wasn't the top rated quarterback back coming out of high school because it's a lot of exterior things that people like and they don't like about me, and I'm realistic you know, and I'm realistic about my family and everything."

At the moment, the Colorado QB is focused on proving himself on the field, no matter what people say.

Shedeur Sanders grateful for Tom Brady’s mentorship

Shedeur Sanders has one of the greatest quarterbacks ever in his side, Tom Brady. At the NFL Combine, Shedeur spoke about how valuable that relationship has been.

"Tom Brady, he’s an all-time great," he said. (00:11)

"Being able to have that resource, being able to have that person I'm able to talk to and call whenever I'm having questions about the game. … it's truly amazing."

The bond started when Brady had invited Shedeur to Tampa for a workout.

"He was like, 'Come work out with me in Tampa,' so he flew down there. Dad came, and we rode with him, he took me in this truck to this field to his high school field then from then on he was just telling me the knowledge and I filmed everything I recorded everything so now uh even sometimes I go back and just listen to the things that he said at that time," Shedeur said.

For Shedeur Sanders, learning from Brady isn’t just about football. It’s about understanding the game at the highest level, and he’s thankful for it.

