Deion Sanders Jr. has 2-word reaction to sister Shelomi Sanders' fancy addition to her teeth, shares pic on IG

Shelomi Sanders, Coach Prime's youngest daughter, showed a change to her teeth on Friday, and her brother, Deion Sanders Jr., reacted to it.
Shelomi, who plays basketball at Alabama A&M, posted pictures on Instagram showing the new grillz on her bottom teeth. After seeing the post, Sanders Jr. gave a two-word answer on her post.
"Turn up," Deion Sanders Jr. said.
Deion Sanders Jr., nicknamed Bucky, has been one of the biggest supporters of his siblings.
After spending her first two years of college basketball at Jackson State and Colorado, Shelomi Sanders transferred to Alabama A&M ahead of last season. She had her best year, playing 26 games while averaging 3.9 minutes and 2.1 points per game.
While Shedeur and Shilo Sanders thrived at Colorado, Shelomi didn't feel comfortable in Boulder, which led her to transfer back to a HBCU, despite Coach Prime's initial objections. However, the junior guard felt better after making the move.
Deion Sanders Jr. and Coach Prime have heartfelt exchange on social media
Deion Sanders Jr. has been off his Well Off Media posting pace, and on Wednesday, he shared the reason on X, sparking a special exchange with his father.
"Ima get back working this week or early next, I been just chillin with my dad," Deion Sanders Jr. said.
After getting his son's message, Coach Prime responded with a show of emotion that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach seldom shows publicly.
"And I truly needed this and appreciate this. Love u good ole good ole." Coach Prime said.
After giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Buffaloes for the past two seasons, Sanders Jr. has now followed brothers Shedeur and Shilo through their young NFL experience.
Bucky posted videos about NFL draft weekend, showing what the family went through as Shedeur slid down to the fifth round of the Draft. He's also captured some other moments after that, posting images and video from Shedeur's jersey reveal.
While Deion Jr. is expected to continue his work with the Buffaloes, he might also get access to some NFL teams like the Browns and Buccaneers this season.
