Deion Sanders Jr. has 2-word reaction to sister Shelomi Sanders' fancy addition to her teeth, shares pic on IG

By Allan Wolburg Robles
Modified May 24, 2025 02:23 GMT
Deion Sanders Jr. dropped a comment on Shelomi
Deion Sanders Jr. dropped a comment on Shelomi's post. - Sources: Imagn/Instagram/@shelomisanders

Shelomi Sanders, Coach Prime's youngest daughter, showed a change to her teeth on Friday, and her brother, Deion Sanders Jr., reacted to it.

Shelomi, who plays basketball at Alabama A&M, posted pictures on Instagram showing the new grillz on her bottom teeth. After seeing the post, Sanders Jr. gave a two-word answer on her post.

"Turn up," Deion Sanders Jr. said.
Comments on Shelomi's post. - Source: Instagram/@shelomisanders

Deion Sanders Jr., nicknamed Bucky, has been one of the biggest supporters of his siblings.

After spending her first two years of college basketball at Jackson State and Colorado, Shelomi Sanders transferred to Alabama A&M ahead of last season. She had her best year, playing 26 games while averaging 3.9 minutes and 2.1 points per game.

While Shedeur and Shilo Sanders thrived at Colorado, Shelomi didn't feel comfortable in Boulder, which led her to transfer back to a HBCU, despite Coach Prime's initial objections. However, the junior guard felt better after making the move.

Deion Sanders Jr. and Coach Prime have heartfelt exchange on social media

Deion Sanders Jr. has been off his Well Off Media posting pace, and on Wednesday, he shared the reason on X, sparking a special exchange with his father.

"Ima get back working this week or early next, I been just chillin with my dad," Deion Sanders Jr. said.
After getting his son's message, Coach Prime responded with a show of emotion that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach seldom shows publicly.

"And I truly needed this and appreciate this. Love u good ole good ole." Coach Prime said.
After giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Buffaloes for the past two seasons, Sanders Jr. has now followed brothers Shedeur and Shilo through their young NFL experience.

Bucky posted videos about NFL draft weekend, showing what the family went through as Shedeur slid down to the fifth round of the Draft. He's also captured some other moments after that, posting images and video from Shedeur's jersey reveal.

While Deion Jr. is expected to continue his work with the Buffaloes, he might also get access to some NFL teams like the Browns and Buccaneers this season.

Allan Wolburg Robles

Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.

His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.

Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.

Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.

Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs.

Know More

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
