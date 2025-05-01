Deion Sanders Jr. calls the cap on accusations of the Sanders family abandoning Shilo after Shedeur’s Browns move

Deion Sanders Jr. doesn't think his family abandoned Shilo Sanders during the draft process, as many have claimed.
Shilo Sanders went undrafted, but the focus throughout the draft process was on Shedeur Sanders, who slid to Day 3. Shedeur ended up being selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.
During the draft the Sanders family celebrated Shedeur finally being drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
After the video got posted, which said the Sanders family didn't care about Shilo, Deion Jr. responded with one emoji.
Deion Sanders Jr. called it cap, which means it isn't true that the family didn't acre about Shilo and wasn't there for him.
Shilo Sanders ended up not being drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. But, he quickly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a UDFA.
Sanders led the Buffaloes' defense in tackles last season as he recorded 67 tackles, 2 pass defense, one forced fumble, and one sack. He played two years at South Carolina, two years at Jackson State, and two years at Colorado.
Buccaneers praise Deion and Shilo Sanders
Shilo Sanders signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who were interested in the safety throughout the draft process.
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said the team had several conversations with him.
"We’ve talked about [Sanders] quite a bit in the process,” Licht said, via JoeBucsFan.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, meanwhile, likes Sanders' tackling ability and is eager to see him in training camp.
"He’s a heck of a tackler and he knows the game very well; he can see the game very well,” Bowles said. “So giving him a chance to play, we think he has a shot to help us from a safety standpoint and from a special teams standpoint. So I’m excited to get him in here and see how he moves.
“I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do. And I think he’ll show himself well.”
Meanwhile, after Tampa Bay signed Shilo, Deion Sanders says he called the Bucs to thank him for giving him a shot.
"I'm very thankful. Tampa's a wonderful spot," Deion said on the family's Twitch stream following the draft Saturday. "Coach [Todd] Bowles is a defensive-minded guy. He's brilliant."
Sanders will attend the Buccaneers' rookie minicamp on May 9-11 before attending mandatory minicamp on June 10-12.
