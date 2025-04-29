Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. shows off his prized possession from football days via latest post

Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr, aka Bucky, along with his brothers, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, waited for three days for their names to be called during the just-concluded 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders Jr. has cut a niche for himself in college football alongside his more famous family members with his content creation skills. He also doesn't miss out on defending them on social media.

Bucky took time to reflect on his football career after his brothers, Shedeur, drafted at No. 144 by the Cleveland Browns, and Shilo, signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, settled on their next destination.

On Tuesday, he posted a clip on his Instagram stories of his football helmets from prep school to his college football days and throwback pictures of his mother, Carolyn Chambers.

"These are old school, right there," Sanders Jr. said. "That's high school, prep school, high school and that's my mum."

Deion Sanders Jr. played college football as a wide receiver for the SMU Mustangs for three years between 2013 and 2015. He tallied 233 receiving yards from 30 receptions before retiring from the sport.

How Deion Sanders Jr. became indispensable to Coach Prime

After retiring from football after leaving the SMU Mustangs, Deion Sanders Jr. became a fashion entrepreneur while also trying his hand at rapping like Coach Prime did during his playing days.

When the Sanders family rocked up at Jackson State in 2021, Bucky exercised his content creation abilities and was the Tigers' social media manager, a role he continued when his father took the Colorado Buffaloes job.

His media company, "Well Off Media," shows clips from the behind-the-scenes happenings at the program, massively increasing the team's appeal to college football fans and recruits.

During an interview with "USA TODAY's" Brent Schrotenboer, Coach Prime revealed that his son, Bucky's, work attracts recruits to the program.

"Ninety-nine percent of them (recruits) told me, 'Hey, man, we watch the videos every day,’" Sanders said. "You could have the best product on Earth, but if people don’t know about it, you’re not going to sell it. It’s showing how good of a product it is. It’s showing how great Boulder actually is.

"It helps with recruiting because everyone watches it. These kids with NIL, they want to start their own brands, too, because the more you’re seen … that puts more money in the athletes’ pockets, which a lot of them are worried about today."

Deion Sanders Jr. distinguished himself in the content creation field even as his famous father, Coach Prime, Shilo and Shedeur grabbed most of the headlines as student-athletes and now NFL players.

