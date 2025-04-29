Deion Sanders Jr. clears the air around why Shedeur is not at the Browns facility after being drafted while replying to a fan’s question

Deion Sanders Jr., the half-brother of Shedeur Sanders explained why the quarterback isn't at the Browns facility.

Shedeur Sanders slid in the 2025 NFL Draft and ended up being selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. After the slide, Sanders has yet to go to the Browns' facility, which some fans thought was because he was angry due to the slide.

However, Sanders Jr. explained that after Day 2, players have different rules to when they can get to the facility.

"You can't be at the facility until a specific date when it's after Round 3," Sanders Jr. wrote, in response to a fan asking why Sanders isn't at the facility.

It was a good response from Deion Sanders Jr., who clarified why Shedeur isn't at the Browns facility, as plenty of fans thought he was angry.

Shedeur Sanders helped turn around the Colorado Buffaloes' program. The program had 1-win before he got there, and in their second season, he led them to a bowl game.

Last season, Shedeur went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders thankful for being drafted by Browns

Shedeur Sanders was mocked to be a first-round pick, and he ended up being selected in the fifth round.

After the slide, Sanders spoke to Browns media and said he's grateful and thankful for the opportunity.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity throughout everything," Sanders told reporters after being drafted, via Yahoo. "I don't ever focus on a negative or even think about the negative because the positive happened so fast...

"I feel like first thing getting in is showing respect to the vets. I'm getting ready to work and show the coaches, have them understand I'm ready to work, actually understand the real me," Sanders added. "I'm truly thankful for the opportunity for people to actually see the real me and not be able to see stuff that could be true or not."

Sanders will now compete for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job. He joins the quarterback room, which features Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson.

Sanders will join the Browns for the rookie minicamp, which takes place on May 9-11 at their headquarters in Berea.

