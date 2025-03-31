Deion Sanders Jr. demands a piece of $45M worth Coach Prime’s fortune following massive contract extension

Deion Sanders, who is worth $45M (according to celebrity net worth), is working hard to prepare the Buffaloes for the upcoming season and has secured a massive $54 million contract extension. The new contract runs through the 2029 season. It is a massive addition to his fortune, which is eyed by his elder son, Deion Sanders Jr., who hilariously demanded a piece of it on X.

Ad

Reacting to a post explaining Coach Prime's earnings in the next five years on Saturday, Sanders Jr. wrote:

"I know my dawg gone show me some love.. he wouldn’t just keep this all for himself."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When Deion Sanders first took over the Colorado Buffaloes, people had doubts about his coaching capabilities. He took the program from a 1-11 program in 2022 to a 4-8 in his first year as the Colorado coach in the 2023 season, with immense support from fans and celebrities before they started facing back-to-back losses.

However, Coach Prime was determined to change things in his second year as head coach. He brought in talented and experienced coaching staff like Warren Sapp and flipped the entire O-line, helping him secure a successful 9-4 season in 2024.

Ad

Deion Sanders weighs in on the Dallas Cowboys HC rumors

One of the biggest names floating on the internet after Mike McCarthy's exit from the Cowboys to fill the vacant space was Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Some fans and analysts even argued that Jerry Jones should hire Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders together to have a shot at turning the program around.

Ad

Coach Prime also confirmed that he had a conversation with Jones, but the Cowboys owner didn't really offer him a job:

"No, I'm not going to say it was offered to me," Sanders said. "I'm going to say it was an opportunity that could've presented itself, and we didn't go to that next level. But Jerry was always honest and straight up from Day 1. Now, I did think about it, like, what are the possibilities? But I think at this point in time, I'm called to the college game."

The Colorado Buffaloes will be kicking off the 2025 season against the Georgia Tech at Folsom Field on Aug. 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place